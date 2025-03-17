UK Tech Week: New online platform launched to help Northern entrepreneurs to grow businesses
Coined as a ‘library for founders in the North’, the Founder Hub has been developed by venture capital firm, Praetura Ventures and venture building studio, EHE Venture Studio inspired by the need for better advice for founders and the gap in resources available to those building a high growth company.
The free-to-use platform provides guidance and recommendations from more than 60 industry professionals around specific scale-up topics, such as marketing, funding, and talent.
Ben Davies, Marketing Director at Praetura Ventures, said: “We want to give Northern founders the best start, but we saw lots of advice coming from the wrong places. We quickly realised that there was no central place founders could turn to for advice and existing content was not tailored to the specific challenges in the region. It can often be poorly curated, out of date, or simply not backed by actual experience.”
Aleksa Vukotic, Group CTO at EHE Venture Studio added: “We wanted to build a platform that’s relevant, accessible, and curated to suit a Northern founder’s needs. The Founder Hub will help offer real-world advice from those who’ve been there and done it.”