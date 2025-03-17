UK Tech Week: New online platform launched to help Northern entrepreneurs to grow businesses

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coined as a ‘library for founders in the North’, the Founder Hub has been developed by venture capital firm, Praetura Ventures and venture building studio, EHE Venture Studio inspired by the need for better advice for founders and the gap in resources available to those building a high growth company.

The free-to-use platform provides guidance and recommendations from more than 60 industry professionals around specific scale-up topics, such as marketing, funding, and talent.

Ben Davies, Marketing Director at Praetura Ventures, said: “We want to give Northern founders the best start, but we saw lots of advice coming from the wrong places. We quickly realised that there was no central place founders could turn to for advice and existing content was not tailored to the specific challenges in the region. It can often be poorly curated, out of date, or simply not backed by actual experience.”

L-R: Theo Watt, Communications Manager at Praetura Ventures, Amy Lowery, Design Lead at Praetura Ventures, Aleksa Vukotic Group CTO at EHE Ventre Studio, Marc Lequime and Ben Davies, Marketing Director at Praetura Ventures