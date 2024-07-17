Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The independent analysis by Arup has highlighted that The UK’s Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF), which took place in Leeds over three days in May, generated almost £21m of local economic activity in the city and the wider West Yorkshire region in 2024.

It is believed that the event, which brought together over 13,000 official attendees in 2024, has now generated £38.5m since it launched in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan Spencer, director of UKREiiF, said: “We’ve always wanted UKREiiF to be more than just an event – year round we’re looking at ways UKREiiF can benefit the local community in West Yorkshire.

UKREiiF, which brought together over 13,000 official attendees in 2024, has now generated £38.5m since its inaugural event in 2022, according to analysis by Arup. Picture supplied by UKREiiF.

"Part of our marketing activity before the event was looking at much more than just growing the attendance in terms of numbers. We were reviewing how to get people spending more time in the region, and how we can get them to return more frequently.

"We’re delighted to continue our work with ARUP to showcase the truly incredible results UKREiiF is having on the local economy, and we look forward to hosting the event in the city once more in 2025.”

Other key highlights from the report include 41 per cent of delegates staying for two nights in the city region - up from 38 per cent in 2023 - and 25 per cent of delegates staying for three nights in the city region – up from 22 per cent in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, 35 per cent of delegates stayed for four or more nights in the city region this year – up from 3.1 per cent in 2023.

In addition, the report found that 33 per cent of people attending UKREiiF are now visiting Leeds more frequently between each event ‘due to the event’.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said: “Thousands of business and political leaders have flocked to West Yorkshire for this event over the past three years – and they’re returning because they recognise that our region’s best days lie ahead of us.

“Harnessing the power of devolution, our Local Growth Plan will build on this momentum and give us the transport, skills and housebuilding we need to create strong businesses, well-paid jobs and deliver the government’s growth mission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s great to see how UKREiiF is supporting growth in our local economy, as we work to build a stronger, brighter region where opportunity thrives.”

Tom Riordan, chief executive of Leeds City Council, said: “In its first year, coming out of the pandemic, UKREiiF’s impact was £5m straight away from a standing start, and its now close to £21m – that’s an incredible success story for Leeds, for West Yorkshire and for the UK.”

Coun James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, added: “The great thing about UKREiiF for me is it brings thousands of people to Leeds who get to see a lot of the changes that have happened over the past five to 10 years, and of course the £21m it’s brought to the city this year means it’s an event that has put Leeds on the map. It’s great to see the city doing so well out of UKREiiF.”