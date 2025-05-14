UKREiiF 2025's new shuttle bus option highlights commitment to sustainability agenda: Kayleigh Ingham

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each year, sustainability has been an important factor for organisers, exhibitors and delegates alike. The built environment sector contributes an estimated 40-50 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually. Civic leaders and event organisers of UKREiiF are recognising that this sector must take every opportunity to reduce its carbon contribution.

Moving 16,000 people around a city like Leeds is no mean feat. It takes an immense amount of planning to ensure everybody can get to, from and between venues, on time and preferably in a way that is as eco-friendly as possible.

The success of the event has also seen hotels in Leeds booked up months in advance, leading people to stay in nearby towns and cities. Bradford, Wakefield, Halifax, Huddersfield, and York will all be hosting attendees this year, and ensuring environmentally-friendly travel between locations is a key consideration.

Kayleigh Ingham shares her expert insight. Photograph by Richard Walker/ImageNorth

As the largest bus operator in West Yorkshire, transporting around one million passengers on nearly 300 routes every week, the experienced team at First Bus have long mastered such logistical challenges.

The Leeds Dock location of UKREiiF lends itself to sustainable travel options, with travellers arriving at Leeds by train opting to walk the 20 minutes or so to the venue. Famously, the Leeds water taxi is a preferred mode of transport for many.

In 2025, alongside the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Leeds City Council and event organisers, we’re putting in place a new sustainable transport option.

First Bus’s ‘Sustainable Shuttle Bus’ will run every 15 minutes from Neville Street towards Leeds Dock. This will feature buses from our electric fleet, the largest in West Yorkshire, ensuring a coordinated and integrated transport option for delegates coming into Leeds train station, meaning that they can leave the car at home and ensure a stress-free, low carbon journey.

Equally as important as moving people around Leeds during the event, is ensuring attendees can easily access their accommodation at the end of a busy day. Public transport, and buses in particular, are an important part of this picture.

With an ever-expanding programme, the fringe event is extending beyond the Leeds city limits too. This year, it will also embrace Bradford, so ensuring people can get to this year's UK City of Culture easily will be important.

Last September, we launched the first 24-hour bus service in West Yorkshire, the 72 connecting Leeds and Bradford. It’s popularity for travel through the night is growing and provides a good example of how the bus can support leisure and nighttime economies. We might welcome UKREiiF delegates on board next week.

With investment in prioritising public transport and encouraging active travel, our cities can become cleaner and more efficient.

Similar to the built environment sector, transportation can be carbon intensive. First Bus is bucking the trend, having committed to an entirely net zero fleet by 2035, a goal we have already made strong strides towards.

By bringing together the built environment and transportation industries, and with the power of responsible decision-making, UKREiiF 2025 is a shining example of public transport serving the masses in an effective and sustainable way.