UKREiiF 2026: Leeds confirmed as host city for leading property and regeneration festival

It will be the fifth consecutive year the event, which has been described as the leading event for the regeneration, development and property sectors, has been staged in Leeds.

UKREiiF said it is re-exploring the market to view opportunities across other UK cities and venues for 2027 and will make an announcement on this event in due course.

Nathan Spencer, Managing Director of UKREiiF, said: “We’re delighted to confirm that UKREiiF will remain in Leeds for a fifth consecutive year in 2026. Our commitment goes beyond simply hosting an event, we strive to create a lasting impact on the city, its communities, and the wider industry. The Leeds and wider West Yorkshire business and community alongside Leeds City Council, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and our host venues including The Royal Armouries are brilliant to work with – and we’re delighted to have secured further expansion space for our 2026 addition of UKREiiF, of which details will be shared in due course.”

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “2025 is a major year for West Yorkshire, as we press ahead with our ambitious multibillion-pound growth plan to champion investment and create good jobs.

“Over the past three years, we’ve showcased our region to thousands of investors and business leaders at UKREiiF, helping us to boost our economy and put more money in people’s pockets.

“It’s fantastic that UKREiiF will be returning to Leeds for a fifth consecutive year in 2026, as we work with our local partners to build a stronger, brighter West Yorkshire.”

Councillor James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council said: "We are delighted to welcome back the UK’s largest property conference to Leeds in 2026 for its fifth year.

“UKREiiF’s presence in our city has been a resounding success story across West Yorkshire. Having grown from attracting just over 3,500 people in the first year to over 16,000 this year, the event has not only delivered significant economic benefits - an estimated £38.5 million for Leeds including supporting local businesses and creating jobs – but it has also elevated out city’s reputation as a premier destination for major conferences.

“We look forward to welcoming delegates from across the UK and the globe back to the city, in May this year and again in 2026. We continue working together with the UKREiiF team and the Royal Armouries to transform the site down at Leeds Dock and showcase our wonderful city and region to all that visit.”