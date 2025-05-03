UKREiiF 'real platform' to sell major regional projects like York Central to global investors

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preparations are in full swing for this month’s UKREiiF event in Leeds – a huge annual property industry conference that this year is expected to draw more than 16,000 attendees across its three days.

The growing importance of UKREiiF (or the UK’s Real Estate Investment & Infrastructure Forum to give the conference its full title) is neatly demonstrated by the increased commitment to the event from property consultancy giant JLL.

The UK arm of Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), which has offices in 80 countries and turned over revenues of more than $23bn last year, has been a long-term supporter of the UKREiiF concept and will once again have a pavilion at the event. But for the first time the company’s delegation to the event, which is running between May 20 and 22 from the Royal Armouries, will also include staff from its international operations.

Tom McWilliams, JLL’s head of UK development and the man in charge of the firm’s Leeds office, says: “We’re sending 90 delegates this year, including for the first time from our international business. We have representatives coming over from the Middle East and Asia.”

Mr McWilliams says the event has grown in scope and scale since first launching in 2022.

"We’ve backed it from the very start, when it was a nascent idea and we came in as one of the main partners/sponsors.

"We probably got ahead of our competitors really and secured a really high-profile position. It was a roaring success for us. We have a pavilion and it is now real linchpin in our annual calendar and a great opportunity to meet clients and partners in person.

"It has really established itself on the UK property circuit as a valuable addition.

"The event was initially very ‘public sector meets the private sector’. The evolution and our feedback was it needs to grow and you need the property investment community there and more of the end users and occupiers.

"They’ve really responded to that and we’ve seen that from the appetite from our clients to attend. We’re now seeing private equity attend, UK pension funds attend and private investors. That reflects the draw of the event.

"We use it as a showcase for a number of our service lines and being able to meet clients, host events and have some really interesting discussions around the growth areas for the market.

"I hate the phrase ‘water cooler moments’ but you get real value from bumping into people at the coffee shop at UKREiiF."

Last year’s event was said to be worth more than £20m to the Leeds economy, with hotel rooms and restaurants packed out by delegates.

Mr McWilliams says: "I can’t take credit for pushing the JLL involvement but as soon as we had it, I was absolutely a key advocate for it. My role is national but it is my home city and I just thought it was a great profile opportunity for the city. We’ve always been slightly in the shadow of Manchester from a profile perspective and it is great that the investment community and occupier community come to Leeds and we are able to showcase it.

"The city has embraced it and people have really enjoyed it. Leeds’ profile internationally is not as strong as some of the other regional cities so it is great we have this here. It gives people a reason to come to the city and then we are able to showcase the projects we are involved in and the investment opportunities in and around Leeds and Yorkshire.

"I think its success points to the fact they have found a gap in the market. Post-Covid there has been a real appetite for people to get together and meet in person and one of the things the property industry does really well is that when we get together, interesting things usually come out of it. They’ve provided that format in a platform that really works."

JLL will use the event in part as an opportunity to showcase growth areas for the property industry at the moment, such as the building of new data centres and the regeneration of ageing office buildings to make them fit for modern requirements.

Mr McWilliams says it will also be a chance to showcase some of the important regional projects the company is currently involved. These include the York Central development, which promises to create 2,500 new homes and one million square foot of new commercial and retail buildings on a huge brownfield site by the city’s railway station. It is hoped construction on the first phase of the project will start next year, with the entire scheme completed by 2035.

He says: "UKREiiF is a real platform to talk about York Central. There’s two elements to it. It is physically 20 minutes from the conference so there is a real opportunity to get investors and occupiers to visit it which if they are not UK-based, a dedicated trip might be more challenging.

"There are probably 1,000 investors attending so the event gives you the ability to have a number of conversations that would take weeks or months to have in any other forum is unprecedented really. That is one of the real benefits to UKREiiF.”

JLL has also recently signed up to a strategic agency partnership with Associated British Ports, whose estate includes 227 acres of development land known as Stallingborough Interchange at the Port of Immingham. It also markets office space to prospective tenants at the Wellington Place urban quarter in Leeds; the same business district where the firm itself is based.

Mr McWilliams, who returned to JLL in 2021 after previously been at the company between 2007 and 2018, reflects: "I really love the culture and the people, we have fantastic people at the business. It has given me an opportunity to progress and backed me and I’m very grateful. Having worked at a number of different businesses, I love the culture and ethos of JLL.

