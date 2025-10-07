Undeniable impact of periods shouldn't be a workplace taboo: Jodie Hill

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Menstruation remains one of the last taboos in the workplace – a reality experienced by nearly half the population, yet so rarely acknowledged in policies, practices, or even day-to-day conversations.

Imagine, for a moment, a world where we actually considered women’s menstrual cycles at work. Not in a tokenistic way, but thoughtfully – in how we structure meetings, when we give feedback, and how we support performance. Think about how transformative that could be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a lawyer and campaigner, I’ve worked with countless organisations on inclusion, wellbeing, and workplace culture.

Jodie Hill shares her expert insight

We’re comfortable talking about mental health now in ways we weren’t even a decade ago, but periods are still whispered about – if they’re mentioned at all.

And yet, the impact of the menstrual cycle is undeniable.

For many women and people who menstruate, it affects energy, focus, mood, and even the ability to manage pain. Pretending it doesn’t exist doesn’t make it go away; it just drives people to mask their reality.

What if we shifted our perspective? Imagine you’re planning to deliver important feedback to a colleague.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Would it land differently if you recognised that timing matters – not just in terms of workload or deadlines, but also in relation to their natural cycle? For some, feedback given during the most difficult days of their period might feel overwhelming, while the same feedback offered at another point could be received constructively and confidently.

This isn’t about lowering standards or making excuses. It’s about being human.

We already tailor how we communicate in countless other ways – we think about personality types, we adapt to neurodivergent needs, we avoid scheduling big decisions late on a Friday afternoon.

Why, then, is the menstrual cycle excluded from this broader conversation about inclusion and performance?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some businesses are beginning to lead the way. Menstrual policies, flexible working during particularly difficult days, and awareness training for managers are all on the rise.

But these examples are still the exception, not the norm. Too many women are left to suffer in silence, pushing through pain or brain fog while fearing they’ll be seen as weak if they speak up. That’s not a thriving workplace – that’s one built on silence and shame.

We need to move beyond the idea that acknowledging periods is “embarrassing” or “unprofessional.”

True professionalism is about understanding people. By making space for open conversations, businesses can unlock not just compassion but also productivity, loyalty, and creativity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, the next time you feel awkward about mentioning the word “period” at work, ask yourself: whose comfort are you prioritising? Because silence might protect a manager’s blushes, but it comes at the cost of real inclusion for employees.

If we can build workplaces where people bring their whole selves – cycles, challenges, and all – we’ll build workplaces that thrive.