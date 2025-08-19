Under canvas and under the stars: Gala Tent powers Britain’s pop-up cinema boom
South Yorkshire Cinema is making a comeback – but not as we once knew it. Across the UK, audiences are rediscovering the magic of the movies under open skies, thanks to a nationwide surge in independent and outdoor cinema events. Driving this cultural revival is Gala Tent, the award-winning marquee and gazebo specialist whose structures are becoming the go-to venues for indie film screenings.
What began as a niche movement has evolved into one of Britain’s most engaging entertainment trends. From rural villages hosting community screenings to urban pop-up film nights in city parks, Gala Tent marquees are providing the versatile, weather-resistant spaces that make it all possible.
“Cinema has always been about bringing people together, and we’re proud that our products are playing such a vital role in this exciting renaissance,” said Jason Mace, CEO of Gala Tent. “Our vision has always been to create structures that don’t just shelter events, but enhance experiences. Supporting independent cinema feels like a natural extension of that ethos – giving communities a safe, stylish, and sustainable way to enjoy culture together.”
The resurgence of outdoor and indie cinema comes at a time when audiences are seeking fresh, affordable experiences beyond the multiplex. Gala Tent’s marquees are proving particularly attractive to organisers because of their ease of assembly, adaptability to different spaces, and durability in all weather conditions – all critical factors for film screenings under canvas.
Darren Perry, Sales Manager at Gala Tent, added: “We’ve seen a sharp increase in enquiries from cinema clubs, community organisers and independent operators. They want structures that not only look professional but also deliver real value. A Gala Tent marquee can transform almost any outdoor location into a film venue, creating a unique atmosphere that customers can’t get in a traditional cinema. It’s this flexibility that sets us apart and keeps clients coming back.”
As more Britons seek memorable nights out close to home, Gala Tent’s role in powering the indie cinema revival looks set to grow. The company is now working with event organisers nationwide to ensure film fans can continue to enjoy big-screen experiences in innovative and unexpected settings – from local playing fields to heritage sites.
About Gala Tent
Founded in 1999, Gala Tent is one of the UK’s leading designers and suppliers of commercial-quality marquees, gazebos, and event structures. Headquartered in Mexborough, South Yorkshire, the company serves customers worldwide with a reputation for innovation, durability, and customer service. Gala Tent’s structures are trusted by businesses, charities, sports clubs, and private clients alike to deliver unforgettable events – from weddings and festivals to trade shows and, increasingly, outdoor cinema experiences.