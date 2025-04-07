Underground Wakefield: The secret world which is the final resting place of revolutionaries

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s more to Wakefield’s history than mining, cloth merchanting and rugby league; it boasts, for example, its own version of the catacombs and a crypt which guards the secrets of medieval England.

In his new book, ‘Going Underground: Wakefield’ the local historian Paul Dawson, guides the reader into a subterranean world of ancient cellars, disused railway tunnels and burial grounds.

Catacombs beneath the Unitarian chapel are the last resting place of major figures in local, regional and national history, including four MPs, French revolutionaries and diarists, as well as women of influence. This macabre space is unique in the north of England, with ‘residents’ from Manchester and Ireland, as well as elsewhere in Yorkshire.

The author Paul L. Dawson in period costume leading a guided tour of the catacombs in Wakefield (Photo supplied by Paul L. Dawson)

Mr Dawson said he had written the book because he wanted to tell the stories of forgotten places and people.

"In the Georgian and Victorian era, entire families lived in dark, damp, basement rooms. In some cases, more than one family lived in a small room, with no window and ventilation,’’ he said. “Their lives need to be remembered, and that the ‘good old days’ were actually fairly barbaric.

"I came across the basement homes and lack of sanitation while writing my book ‘Fighting Napoleon at Home’ which explores the working class radical movement of the 1790s.”

But how did Wakefield come to have such extensive catacombs?

"Unitarianism was an illegal religion until 1829,’’ Mr Dawson states in the book. “The British state declared that Unitarians and Catholics were second-class citizens through various discriminatory legislation, primarily the Test and Corporation Acts, as well as the Blasphemy Act of 1698.

“Furthermore, Unitarians were forbidden from being buried on consecrated ground, and thus most congregations purchased land for burials. Only from 1856 could Unitarians be laid to rest in consecrated grounds. The last legal impositions against Unitarians were lifted in 1871. Thus, it is hardly surprising that land around the Westgate Common Chapel, the present Westgate Chapel and the grounds of the Orangery were developed as cemeteries, holding the remains of hundreds of long dead Unitarians.”

Mr Dawson, who has led guided tours of the catacombs, added: "Legal impositions made it necessary to provide spaces of burial, and for those who could afford it, a way of funding the chapel built around the catacombs. It also safeguarded the bodies from body snatchers.”

The catacombs hold the remains of four MPs, James Milnes, MP for Bletchingley from 1802 to 1805; Richard Slater Milnes. who represented York from 1784 to 1802; Benjamin Gaskell, who sat for Maldon in Essex from 1812 to 1827; and Daniel Gaskell, Wakefield’s first MP, who represented the city from 1832 to 1837.

All believed in the right of men and women to have the vote and the same access to education and employment as the wealthy, according to Mr Dawson. The catacombs are also the final resting place of somebody the authorities must have regarded as a turbulent clergyman; the Rev Thomas Johnstone, who was arrested for treason and imprisoned in 1793 for his outspoken criticism of the Government’s censorship laws. There are also traces underground of a more distant and troubled age. Wakefield has a medieval bridge chapel, a crypt which was completed in the mid 14th century during the height of the Black Death.

Nearby is a secret tunnel to a property that was the scene of a tragic attack by a grizzly bear.

“In 1849 Daniel Gaskell, former MP for Wakefield and president of the congregation at Westgate Chapel bought the orangery on Back Lane as the Sunday school for the chapel,’’ Mr Dawson said.

“At the time, it was a busy road and, after a near miss between a Sunday school scholar, and a run away cart, Mr Gaskell paid for a tunnel to be dug under Back Lane linking the catacombs to the orangery. Before the orangery was purchased by Mr Gaskell it had been used as a menagerie: it was here a grizzly bear was kept in a woefully small enclosure,'’ he added. “The bear was bought from a bear pit in Leeds in 1841,

“In 1844, the bear escaped. To placate it, Joseph Gledhill a biscuit salesmen fed it some biscuits then went to get help. Hannah Haselgrave, the garden owner's sister-in-law, was killed by the bear as she tried to usher it back into the pit.

The biscuit hawker, Mr Gledhill, told an inquest into her death that the bear was "leaping about.. and got a hold of the top of the pit and pulled itself up and got out".

Mr Gledhill said he gave it one of his biscuits before alerting the gardener's wife and sister-in-law. The bear went on the run around the Orangery's Zoological Gardens before being shot and killed.

The book also shines the spotlight on characters who challenged conventions of their time.

“One of my favourite stories is how a widow with two children, Mary Ann Milnes, managed a colliery business,’’ Mr Dawson said.

"She used her wealth to build housing for her workers, along with a theatre, school, recreation ground, allotments and Unitarian chapel. She also introduced a system of worker directors and the employees took a share of the profits. The railway Mrs Milnes managed, boasted not only perhaps the world's first railway tunnel, but one of, if not the first, stone railway viaducts.”

To understand Wakefield’s history, you have to become aware of the secret kingdom under your feet.