Understanding the link between learning disabilities and digestive health: Kerry Clarke

I work for the Yorkshire Care Group, and we believe everyone deserves dignity, comfort, and good health.

That’s why recognising the unique challenges faced by people with learning disabilities is essential when we talk about digestive wellbeing.

People with learning disabilities are more likely to experience gastrointestinal conditions (GI) such as constipation, gastro-oesophageal reflux, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), food sensitivities and allergies, and coeliac disease (which, if undiagnosed, can lead to serious complications like osteoporosis).

Kerry Clarke shares her expert insight

These conditions can be harder to manage and even harder to identify, for a number of reasons.

Individuals could be on restrictive diets due to sensory sensitivities (like texture, taste, or colour), or they have strict food preferences, which can cause nutritional imbalances and trigger GI distress.

They may have atypical eating behaviours, such as food fads, pica (eating non-food items), or only eating specific brands, which can complicate dietary planning.

Also, any medications may have side effects which can further impact gut health.

Some conditions related to digestive health have symptoms that alert us to a problem, such as diarrhoea, vomiting, weight loss or severe abdominal pain.

Other, less pronounced symptoms may be missed in those with learning disabilities or attributed to their learning disability, rather than as a medical issue, also possibly resulting in a delayed diagnosis.

People with learning disabilities may not understand that there is a problem or be able to communicate it.

For many, a change in their behaviour may be the first sign that something is wrong. Often, digestive distress is first seen in changes in behaviour such as refusal of meals, changes in mood, or new behaviours.

Staff at Happy Futures use their Positive Behaviour Support (PBS) training to view behaviour as a form of communication. When the behaviour indicates a physical health problem, staff would seek medical help.

To ensure issues are not missed, we integrate health surveillance and medical reviews into individual support plans.

We do not separate health needs from behavioural needs, and the ultimate goal is to ensure early identification of digestive issues and incorporate this into the person’s support plan and routine help.

Digestive health is influenced by what, when, and how a person eats, and the environment plays a big role.

We use the Capable Environments Model to guide our staff in making sure the physical, social, and cultural environment supports digestive health.

By doing it this way, we want to make eating a positive, structured and supported experience with visual aids, preferred routines, and sensory adaptations.

Digestive health is fundamental to our overall wellbeing, influencing everything from our energy levels to our mental and emotional balance; however, for individuals with learning disabilities, digestive health can be a complex, often overlooked issue. By understanding this and applying the tools available to us, we can make sure it is forefront in the minds of those who support our individuals.