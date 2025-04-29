Uneasy calm has settled on the markets after damage from Trump tariffs: Richard Hunter

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Left to their own devices without the major distractions of the confusing messages emanating from the White House, investors have gone back to their knitting temporarily and markets have edged slightly higher as a result, although not by enough to repair the damage which has already been wrought. Indeed, in the year to date, the Dow Jones remains down by 5.7 per cent, the benchmark S&P500 by 6.1 per cent and the Nasdaq by 10.5 per cent, the latter of which will face extra scrutiny over the coming days.

Updates are due from several members of the “Magnificent Seven”, with numbers from Meta Platforms, Amazon and Microsoft. In addition, Apple will report amid the uncertainty around sales of its iPhone, especially in China, let alone the effect on its supply chains which have helped to push the shares down by 14 per cent so far this year. In addition, there will be further colour added to the state of other pockets of the economy, with updates from the likes of Caterpillar, Mastercard, Visa, Chevron and Exxon Mobil. The reporting season so far has been a mixed bag, with outlook comments unsurprisingly hesitant and with positive earnings surprises being lower than usual.

Asian markets made limited progress overnight into Monday, unable to free themselves from the tariff shackles where there was some confusion last week as to whether the US and China were in talks at all, a fact which the Chinese authorities denied.

US President Donald Trump holds a chart as he delivers remarks on reciprocal tariffs during an event in the Rose Garden entitled "Make America Wealthy Again" at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 2, 2025.

UK markets also made cautious progress at the open yesterday, with a broad mark up of blue chips sending the premier index higher, bolstered by some upbeat broker comments on stocks such as Berkeley Group, lifting the index to stand higher by 3.4 per cent so far this year. In the FTSE250, an index which has struggled to maintain its earlier gains and is currently down by 4.4 per cent in the year to date, a reminder that M&A activity is still possible despite the current uncertainty came as Deliveroo revealed it is minded to accept a takeover offer from US rival DoorDash, sending its shares some 16 per cent higher.

There is also a busy reporting week to come domestically, with updates from the oil majors and the pharmaceuticals, as well as a half-year report from Primark owner Associated British Foods.

Cautious consumer sentiment could also have had an effect on Primark despite its value reputation, and AB Foods have managed a gain of around 8 per cent this year although the shares are down by some 16 per cent over the last 12 months.

However, the first quarter reporting season from the UK banks is likely to top the agenda.

Each has had a strong share price run leading into the numbers, with the recent read across from the US banks providing some comfort.

That being said, and as with their Stateside peers, outlook comments are likely to be highly cautious given the current global backdrop and any notable increases in impairment provisions would likely be met with some disappointment.