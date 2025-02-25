Unilever CEO to leave after less than two years at the helm

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Marmite-to-Dove soap group said Mr Schumacher will leave the role “by mutual agreement” on March 1.

He will be replaced by recently appointed chief financial officer Fernando Fernandez, who was president of beauty and wellbeing before taking on the top finance role in the firm in January 2024.

Unilever, which makes well-known household brands such as Hellman’s and Magnum, has kicked off a search for a new chief financial officer.

Unilever chief executive Hein Schumacher will leave next month after less than two years in the top job, the consumer goods giant has revealed. ( Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Shares in FTSE 100 listed Unilever fell 3 per cent in early trading on Tuesday after it announced the unexpected changeover at the top.

Mr Schumacher’s sudden departure comes mid-way through a major turnaround plan, which involves 7,500 previously announced job cuts, as well as moves to trim down the number of brands in its food division and focus more attention on its biggest sellers.

The outgoing boss – who became chief executive officer in July 2023 – has also led efforts to offload its Ben & Jerry’s and Wall’s ice cream division, announcing plans earlier this month to spin it off with a stock market listing in Amsterdam, alongside additional listings in London and New York.

But Unilever has faced increasing pressure from shareholders – such as activist investor Nelson Peltz – over a flagging performance.

Shares fell after a poorly received set of annual results earlier this month.

Unilever chairman Ian Meakins said in a statement for investors: “I would like to thank Hein for resetting Unilever’s strategy, for the focus and discipline he has brought to the company and for the solid financial progress delivered during 2024.

“Hein introduced and led a significant productivity programme and the commencement of the ice cream separation, both of which are fully on track.”

In a statement, Mr Schumacher said it had been a “privilege” to lead Unilever.

“We have made real progress and I am proud of what we have achieved in a short period of time,” he added.

He was appointed chief executive in 2023 to replace former boss Alan Jope, when he retired.

Mr Schumacher was previously chief executive of the global dairy and nutrition business, Royal FrieslandCampina, and became a non-executive director of Unilever in October 2022.

While he steps down from the top job next month, he will leave the group on May 31.

On Mr Fernandez’s appointment, Mr Meakins said: “The board has been impressed with Fernando’s decisive and results-oriented approach and his ability to drive change at speed.”

Responding to the announcement, Chris Beckett, the head of equity research at Quilter Cheviot, said the abrupt departure of Mr Schumacher “does not suggest things were going well behind the scenes or the business was firing on all cylinders”.

He added: “The last set of results suggested that turnaround had stalled somewhat, with weak guidance and sales growth only likely to improve as the company passes on higher commodity costs.”