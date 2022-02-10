Unilever, consumer giant behind Marmite and Ben & Jerrys, reports fastest sales growth in nine years

The company, which makes products ranging from Marmite to Ben & Jerrys ice cream, said this was its fastest growth in nine years, driven by a 2.9% increase in prices.

The group also confirmed that it plans to not pursue any further major acquisitions in the near future after its failed £50 billion move to buy GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer business.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unilever chief executive Alan Jope said: “We are focused on driving faster growth from our strong portfolio of brands and markets, and recently announced a major change to create a simpler, more category-focused organisation designed to further improve performance.

The company, which makes products ranging from Marmite to Ben & Jerrys ice cream, said this was its fastest growth in nine years, driven by a 2.9% increase in prices. It has provided a trading update for the City.

“In 2022, we will manage a significant input-cost inflation cycle and will continue to invest competitively in marketing, research and development and capital expenditure.

“We have engaged extensively with our shareholders in recent weeks and received a strong message that the evolution of our portfolio needs to be measured.