Unilever, consumer giant behind Marmite and Ben & Jerrys, reports fastest sales growth in nine years

Consumer giant Unilever has reported a 4.5% jump in sales for the past year as it was boosted by higher prices.

By Greg Wright
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 8:04 am

The company, which makes products ranging from Marmite to Ben & Jerrys ice cream, said this was its fastest growth in nine years, driven by a 2.9% increase in prices.

The group also confirmed that it plans to not pursue any further major acquisitions in the near future after its failed £50 billion move to buy GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer business.

Sign up to our Business newsletter

Sign up to our Business newsletter

Unilever chief executive Alan Jope said: “We are focused on driving faster growth from our strong portfolio of brands and markets, and recently announced a major change to create a simpler, more category-focused organisation designed to further improve performance.

The company, which makes products ranging from Marmite to Ben & Jerrys ice cream, said this was its fastest growth in nine years, driven by a 2.9% increase in prices. It has provided a trading update for the City.

Read More

Read More
MJ Gleeson is on track to complete 2,000 affordable homes this year as it offer...

“In 2022, we will manage a significant input-cost inflation cycle and will continue to invest competitively in marketing, research and development and capital expenditure.

“We have engaged extensively with our shareholders in recent weeks and received a strong message that the evolution of our portfolio needs to be measured.

“We therefore do not intend to pursue major acquisitions in the foreseeable future and will conduct a share buyback programme of up to 3 billion euros (£2.53bn) over the next two years.”