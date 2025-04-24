Unilever cuts 6,000 jobs so far under revamp as ice cream spin-off nears

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group behind well-known brands such as Marmite and Dove soap said it was “ahead of plan” on the restructure, which was announced last year and will lead to 7,500 job cuts worldwide in a bid to save 800m euros (£683.9m).

Unilever said about 6,000 of those roles had already been stripped out by the end of the first quarter and 550m euros (£470.2m) of the cost savings are set to be achieved in 2025.

The group, which has its headquarters in Blackfriars, London, employed around 6,000 employees in the UK and 128,000 employees globally before the restructure.

The firm said it was pressing ahead with the separation and listing of its Ben & Jerry’s and Magnum ice cream arm, to be called The Magnum Ice Cream Company, in the final three months of 2025, while it will operate as a standalone business from July 1.

The business will have its primary listing in Amsterdam, with secondary listings in London and New York.

Unilever said it expected the impact of new trade tariffs on its profitability “to be limited and manageable”.

“All this being said, we are conscious that the macroeconomic environment, currency stability and consumer sentiment remain uncertain and we will be agile in adjusting our plans as necessary,” it added.

Its first-quarter update showed sales lifted 3 per cent on an underlying basis, but were down 0.9 per cent at 14.8bn euros (£12.7bn) on a reported basis and including a hit from disposals and a currency exchange impact.

Unilever stuck by its outlook for underlying sales growth of 3 per cent to 5 per cent for the year as a whole.

Recently appointed chief executive Fernando Fernandez, who took over in March after the abrupt departure of former boss Hein Schumacher, said: “Heightened global macroeconomic uncertainty is a fact; however the quality of our innovation programme, the strong investment behind our brands and our improving competitiveness give us confidence we will deliver on our full-year plans.”

Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor, commented: “Unilever has dodged the bullets which harmed Reckitt Benckiser following its update yesterday, with a rather more solid outlook which gives investors additional clarity.

"Similar themes are at play to the ones reported by Reckitts, but the direction of travel is rather different.

"On the one hand, there is inevitably some concern that the chances of an increasingly cost-conscious consumer switching to the cheaper, own-brand products of rivals, alongside a large decline in volumes, remains on the radar.

"However, in stark contrast to Reckitts, Unilever’s own disposal is fully on track and the ‘Magnum Ice Cream Company’ will be demerged in the final quarter of this year, listing like its current parent in Amsterdam, London and New York.”

