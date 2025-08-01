Unilever: Ice cream sales boost consumer goods giant

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The consumer goods giant said the ice cream arm, which makes Ben & Jerry’s, Magnum and Calippo, saw sales rise by 5.9% in the first six months of 2025.

Ice cream sales were driven by a 3.8% increase in the volumes bought by shoppers amid hotter weather, with a 2% boost from higher pricing.

Magnum led the division with double-digit sales growth, while Cornetto grew in the “high” single digits.

Unilever sales grew over the first half of the year on the back of strong gains from its ice cream business, which it is set to spin off later this year. (Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

The demerger of the business will see it become the Magnum Ice Cream Company and float with a primary listing in Amsterdam.

Unilever said this is on track to complete by mid-November, with the company to retain a minority stake worth less than 20%.

The spin-off is part of efforts by Unilever to move further towards beauty and personal care, with less of a focus on food.

It also sold its Vegetarian Butcher plant-based brand earlier this year and confirmed last month it was exploring the potential sale of its Graze snacking line.

On Thursday, Unilever said revenues in its food range, which includes Hellman’s mayonnaise and Marmite, grew by 2.2% over the half-year.

It said personal care grew by 4.8% and beauty and wellbeing by 3.7%.

It has sought to grow the personal care business further in recent months, with deals to acquire the fast-growing Wild and Dr Squatch brands.

