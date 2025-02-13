Unilever’s ice cream arm set for Amsterdam main listing in blow to London

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ben & Jerry’s and Magnum maker announced plans last year for a demerger of the ice cream arm as part of a major turnaround plan.

It said on Thursday that the division, which makes around 14 per cent of Unilever’s turnover, will have a primary listing in Amsterdam, alongside additional listings in London and New York.

Unilever has appointed Vodafone chairman Jean-Francois van Boxmeer to chair the business, which will be headquartered in Amsterdam.

Consumer giant Unilever has said it plans to give its ice cream business a primary stock market listing in Amsterdam when it is spun off later this year, in another blow to London’s financial markets. (Photo by Unilever/PA Wire)

The decision to have multiple listings comes after pressure from activist investor Nelson Peltz to list the company in the US.

Nevertheless, the decision to have a primary listing in the Netherlands is a fresh blow to the London stock exchange, where Unilever has its main listing.

The firm is currently undergoing a major overhaul, which includes plans to cut around 7,500 jobs, under CEO Hein Schumacher.

He has also indicated the company is looking to trim down the number of brands in its food division and focus more attention on its biggest sellers.

It came as the group, which also owns brands including Hellmann’s, Dove and Persil, saw shares slip in early trading after it pointed to “soft” growth over the start of this year.

The firm revealed that turnover increased by 1.9 per cent to 60.8 billion euros (£50.7bn) in 2024.

Mr Schumacher said: “Today’s results reflect a year of significant activity as we focused on transforming Unilever into a consistently higher performing business.

“Market growth, which slowed throughout 2024, is expected to remain soft in the first half of 2025.

“The steps we have taken in 2024, including the launch of our refreshed strategy, further reinvestment in our brands and strong innovation pipelines leave us better positioned to deliver on our ambitions in the years ahead.”

Keith Bowman, Equity Analyst at interactive investor, commented: “Consumer goods giant Unilever has delivered broadly inline results if a somewhat cautious outlook.

"Fourth quarter underlying sales are up 4 per cent year-over-year, driven by a combination of 2.7 per cent growth in product volumes and a 1.3 per cent increase in prices.”

