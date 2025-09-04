A Yorkshire business which makes bespoke industrial doors has celebrated the contribution of a long-serving employee who is retiring after 48 years with the company.

Richard Balmforth joined Union Industries in Leeds in 1977 on the shopfloor and worked his way up becoming a master craftsman.

A party was held in his honour to mark his retirement.

Andrew Lane, managing director at Union Industries said: “It was wonderful to bring the Union family together to celebrate such a remarkable milestone for one of our longest-standing colleagues. Richard has been with Union since the very early days and has played a key role in the company’s growth and success. He leaves behind some very big shoes to fill, and while we will certainly miss seeing him around, his contribution and legacy will remain a lasting part of Union’s story.”

Richard Balmforth said: “I’ll certainly miss everyone here. I’ve spent the majority of my life alongside so many fantastic colleagues, and it’s been a real privilege to watch both them and the company grow over the years.