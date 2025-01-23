Unique health and social care platform nominated for award

Peopleoo, an innovative technology company in the health and social care sector, is delighted to announce its nomination for the prestigious New Starter Business of the Year Award at the Yorkshire Choice Awards 2025.

The Yorkshire Choice Awards celebrate businesses, organisations, and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the Yorkshire community across a variety of categories. Peopleoo’s nomination in the New Starter Business of the Year category recognises its commitment to transforming how caring people are recognised, connect and collaborate across the UK.

Peopleoo is a groundbreaking platform designed to bring together caring people nationwide, fostering a dynamic online community and showcasing the incredible achievements within the health and social care sector.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be included in the New Starter Business of the Year category at The Yorkshire Choice Awards 2025!” said Katrina Burrill, Head of Operations at Peopleoo. “Peopleoo is more than just a platform, it’s a gateway to building connections, discovering opportunities, and achieving personal growth within the health and social care industry. We couldn’t be prouder to share our vision with the world!”

Award nomination

The Yorkshire Choice Awards offer a platform for the community to acknowledge and celebrate the remarkable work of local businesses and individuals. Peopleoo encourages everyone to show their support for the health and social care sector by casting their votes and helping the team gain this well-deserved recognition.

To cast your vote for Peopleoo in the New Starter Business of the Year category of The Yorkshire Choice Awards 2025, please visit https://www.yorkshirechoiceawards.co.uk/votehere.