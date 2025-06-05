Unite Group: Student accommodation provider to sell off string of properties in £212m deal

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an announcement to the London Stock Exchange, the firm said that it had exchanged contracts on a portfolio of nine of its properties to an affiliate of private equity firm Lone Star Funds.

The properties include Leeds student accommodation sites The Tannery and Clarence Dock Village, as well as The Anvil, in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Lister, chief executive of Unite Students, said: "These disposals increase the alignment of our portfolio to the strongest university cities and continues our disciplined approach to recycling capital.

Student accommodation provider Unite Students has announced that it is set to sell off a string of properties for £212m. Photo: Chris Ison/PA Wire.

“Purpose-built student accommodation continues to attract institutional capital as the growing UK 18-year-old population and improving trends in international recruitment underpin demand for high-quality student accommodation".

The total deal from Unite comprises 3,656 beds across the nine properties.

Properties in Aberdeen, Leicester and Nottingham are also included in the deal. The disposals will see Unite completely exit the Aberdeen market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unite said that proceeds from the sale will be used to invest into its strongest markets, including the company’s recently announced partnership with Manchester Metropolitan University.

Last month, Unite announced that it had entered into a £390m joint venture with Manchester Metropolitan University for a new 2,300-bed student accommodation site.

The firm’s latest announcement came as Empiric Student Property also confirmed that it had received an offer from Unite Group to buy its entire issued share capital.

Empiric said it had agreed to enter into an initial period of due diligence with Unite, and that a further announcement would be made as appropriate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company added that there can be “no certainty” that an offer would be made.

In a trading update issued in April, Unite said it was ”growing momentum” in its 2025/26 sales, with 75 per cent of beds sold.

Mr Lister said at the time: "Student numbers are expected to increase again for the 2025/26 academic year due to a growing UK 18-year-old population and improving trends in international student recruitment.

"We remain on track to deliver rental growth of four to five per cent and occupancy of 97-98 per cent for the 2025/26 academic year."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In its most recent annual results for the year ending 31 December 2024, Unite posted adjuster earnings of £213.8m, a 16 per cent lift on the year prior.