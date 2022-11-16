Unity housing association celebrates 35 years of regenerating deprived communities

Unity Homes and Enterprise has hosted an event to celebrate 35 years of providing homes, regenerating deprived communities and creating economic opportunities for people in Leeds.

Established as a housing association in 1987 to address the shortage of homes for the BME population in Chapeltown, Unity has since expanded its operations across the city to areas including Harehills, Beeston and Holbeck, and recently completed new affordable housing developments in Kirklees.

Guests heard from a range of speakers, including a keynote address from Chartered Institute of Housing President Lara Oyedele, and watched a short film - produced by local creative agency Peg - which showcased Unity’s evolution and accomplishments over three and a half decades.

Unity Chair Shruti Bhargava told the large audience that “two Asian women and two black men came together, ‘in unity’ to form this housing association, right here in the heart of Chapeltown.”

Unity chief executive Cedric Boston

She added: “Thirty five years later, we’re still here, and still making a difference to people’s lives. We now provide over 1300 homes, we run three business centres which provide workspace for more than 80 businesses, we help people into employment, we support BME entrepreneurs, and we do a whole lot more.”

Unity chief executive Cedric Boston said it was now a “really important time for Unity.”

He said: “We will go forward, we want to do more of what we do – providing a decent home and economic opportunities for people to improve their lives. But it is very challenging, so we need all the help and support we can get.”

Mr Boston said the event would be the first of many stakeholder gatherings, “where we meet, exchange information, collaborate and work out how we achieve the agenda we have set ourselves - to do more to help people living in our community.”

