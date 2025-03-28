Unity Trust Bank increases Yorkshire and Humber lending in areas of high deprivation

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bank, which supports organisations that aim to create positive social impact across the UK, said its overall lending remained at over £1bn in 2024, with 50.5 per cent committed to high deprivation areas.

Customer balances rose to a record £1.7bn – up 10 per cent from 2023.

As classified through the ‘ABCs of Enterprise Impact’, 87 per cent of Unity’s funding in Yorkshire and the Humber was reported as ‘C - Contribute to Solutions’, meaning the activities were focused on improving specific social or environmental outcomes.

Martin Tighe, north & Scotland regional director at Unity Trust Bank.

Martin Tighe, north & Scotland regional director at Unity Trust Bank, said: “In 2024 we achieved a record year of funding, helping to support the vital work of socially-driven organisations that share our values and those key sectors making a real difference to communities across the UK.

“As we continue to enable greater access to responsible finance, we are proud to help amplify positive social impact across the region, with more than 80 per cent of all lending in Yorkshire and the Humber committed to areas of high deprivation.”

Pre-tax profit increased to £65.8m, up from £63.9m in 2023.

Each of Unity’s lending decisions is measured against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. In 2024, outcomes included creating or protecting 3,194 jobs and supporting 1,798 care beds; 1,806 day care spaces; 216 education spaces; and 1,109 affordable homes, according to the firm.

Of the total £137m lending committed in 2024, 33 per cent went to organisations specifically supporting disadvantaged or marginalised groups as classified through the ‘ABCs of Enterprise Impact’.

After launching its Retrofit Transition Initiative in 2023, which ringfenced finance for housing association customers to decarbonise their properties, Unity doubled its lending commitment to £50m last year. The scheme supported 931 homes in decarbonisation work through retrofitting activities.

Within the year, Unity also received the King’s Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development in recognition of its work supporting socially-minded customers and its “commitment to responsible business practices”.

It was also named in The Sunday Times’ Best Places to Work.

Colin Fyfe, CEO of Unity Trust Bank, added: “As we reflect on another year of success, we’re proud to continue our 40-year heritage of delivering social good for communities and individuals most in need.

“The commitment to our founding mission is just as strong today and we look forward to driving forward future growth and positive impact through socially-responsible banking.”

Unity made three appointments to its Executive Committee in the year, promoting Penny Hogan to chief financial officer and Joshua Meek to chief impact Ooficer. It also recruited Niki Barker as the bank’s first chief people officer.