University of Leeds research underlines need for offices to evolve: Oliver Corrigan

In this environment, office space design has never been more important. The work environment plays a significant role in attracting and retaining talent.

The value of physical office spaces has evolved over the last few years amidst the rise of remote and hybrid work models. They now serve as more than just places to work – they are destinations for social connection, collaboration, and creativity.

The University of Leeds’ ‘Adapting offices for the future of work’ study highlights that an engaging, well-designed workspace can positively impact employee morale and productivity.

Oliver Corrigan shares his expert insight

This connection to well-being and productivity, especially through direct engagement with colleagues, creates a strong company culture that attracts potential hires and keeps existing team members engaged.

With the rise of hybrid work, one-size-fits-all office designs are no longer viable. The modern office must accommodate a range of work styles and schedules.

The University of Leeds research suggests that agile, activity-based workspaces are increasingly popular for supporting diverse needs. These spaces offer different setups for focused work, collaboration, and relaxation, enabling employees to choose environments that best suit their tasks.

Companies that offer thoughtfully designed office spaces stand out. A physical workspace optimised for employee interaction not only enhances productivity but also improves job satisfaction, which can drive employee loyalty—a critical factor in reducing turnover and recruitment costs.

As hybrid work reshapes the office environment, companies must ensure that their physical spaces meet diverse work preferences.

At WorkWell, we’ve seen firsthand how flexibility in office design supports growth. Providing spaces for focused work, collaboration, and relaxation gives employees the autonomy they seek in today’s workplace.

Modern workspaces must integrate technology that enhances productivity and collaboration to appeal to today’s job seekers.

The Leeds study reveals that successful hybrid work models rely not only on physical space but on seamless technological integration.

Companies that prioritise high-speed internet, interactive tools, and virtual meeting rooms demonstrate to potential recruits that they are equipped for modern work.

Investment in office environments can be a powerful draw for organisations looking to attract Yorkshire’s tech-savvy talent.

It signals a commitment to an efficient, connected, and inclusive work environment. Additionally, a tech-forward approach helps bridge the gap between remote and on-site work, ensuring that all team members have a cohesive experience, whether in the office or online.

The Leeds study also indicates that well-designed office spaces, with natural lighting, ergonomic furniture, and open layouts, are linked to employee well-being. When companies invest in an office environment that promotes health and comfort, they create a compelling reason for employees to stay.

Since employee well-being has risen on the list of strategic priorities, companies that foster a wellness-oriented workspace stand a better chance of retaining talent.

If companies want their employees to return to the office, enjoy the space and feel valued, then it’s time for the office to evolve.