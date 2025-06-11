University of Sheffield Alumnus Paul Smith joins IChemE Pharmaceutical Special Interest Group Executive Committee

Chemical Engineering graduate from University of Sheffield to help shape future of pharmaceutical and bioprocess industries.

University of Sheffield alumnus Paul Smith, now CEO of multidisciplinary engineering firm adi Group, has been appointed to the Executive Committee of the IChemE’s Pharmaceutical Special Interest Group.

The Pharma Special Interest Group is part of the Institution of Chemical Engineers (IChemE) and represents over 5,000 professionals across the UK and Ireland. Its diverse membership includes chemists, chemical engineers, pharmacists, mechanical and electrical engineers, and others, all working together to address key challenges and opportunities in the pharmaceutical and bioprocess industries.

Committee members are carefully selected from a small group of senior professionals who have made significant contributions to the industry, making the appointment a testament to Smith’s proven leadership and strong track record in the pharmaceutical and engineering sectors.

He commented: "I’m pleased to have been asked to join the Executive Committee of the Pharma Special Interest Group. The pharmaceutical and bioprocess industries are evolving quickly, and this group plays an important role in shaping what comes next.

“It’s also a great opportunity to connect with both current and future clients who are part of the network. With the launch of adi Life Sciences as our latest division, this couldn’t come at a better time.

“I’m looking forward to getting involved, sharing ideas and representing adi Group, all with the goal of helping to engineer a better future for the industry."

Smith’s appointment also presents valuable benefits for the Group, including direct access to key client organisations within the network, early insights into new technologies, industry developments and connections to professional networks and graduate recruitment channels.