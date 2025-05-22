University of Sheffield: How 100-acre Runway Park will bring jobs and investment to Yorkshire

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The University of Sheffield's 100-acre Runway Park development has been launched at UKREiiF, which is being held in Leeds.

Previously known as the University of Sheffield Innovation District, the park aims to connects the university’s researchers with industry.

The development is on land owned by the university including the former Sheffield City Airport site.

The Runway Park development was officially launched at UKREiiF. (Photo supplied on behalf of UKREiiF)

Professor Koen Lamberts, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, said: “The evolution of the university’s innovation district with the launch of Runway Park marks a significant milestone in our mission to help the region reach its full potential, while making an even stronger contribution to economic growth."

“We have seen the impact of innovation-led growth, with the University’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) transforming the Sheffield/Rotherham border into a global hub for advanced manufacturing over the last 20 years.

"As part of the UK’s first government-backed Investment Zone in South Yorkshire, our vision for Runway Park will build on this considerable momentum.”

A spokesman said: “This surrounding area is already home to world-leading companies including Boeing, Rolls-Royce, BAE Systems, McLaren Automotive and others harnessing the University’s state-of-the-art research and development facilities and collaborating with its leading researchers to advance technology and manufacturing.”

Linda Goodacre, Director of Estates and Facilities at the University of Sheffield, said: “Runway Park reflects our long-term commitment to creating places that are not only fit for the future, but actively help shape it.

"Designed with flexibility, resilience and sustainability at its core, the site brings together high-performance buildings and green infrastructure to offer exceptional working and collaboration environments for tenants of all sizes.

"From our energy-efficient facilities and on-site renewable energy to acres of biodiverse parkland and walkable green space, Runway Park gives businesses the room - and the responsibility - to grow sustainably.”

The University of Sheffield Innovation District was initially developed in 2015 when Factory 2050, the UK’s first reconfigurable digital factory, was completed. Since then, a number of other specialist University of Sheffield research centres have been established there, including the Translational Energy Research Centre, Gene Therapy Innovation and Manufacturing Centre, Royce Translational Centre, the Sustainable Aviation Fuels Innovation Centre and more, offering a range of specialist services and facilities to industrial partners.

In 2018, Boeing opened its first European manufacturing site nearby, following almost 20 years of collaboration between the company and the University of Sheffield.