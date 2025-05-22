University’s former 19th century Victorian villa used for offices may turn into new homes

A historic Victorian villa in Sheffield city centre could soon be transformed into new housing under a fresh proposal.

Located on Glossop Road, the 19th-century building—classified as a key unlisted heritage asset—was most recently used by the University of Sheffield. According to planning documents, this was “but these functions have been relocated to modern alternative premises,” after which the building was emptied and sold.

Now, a new application proposes converting the property for residential use.

The plan includes a self-contained two-bedroom basement flat and a seven-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO), which would span the ground, first, and second floors.

According to the applicant, the proposal is designed to be highly sensitive to the building’s historic character and significance, requiring “only very minor external alterations.”

The submitted document further states: “The proposal represents an appropriate beneficial use that would breathe new life into the site and would help to maintain the vitality of the locality and the historic character of the conservation area.”

The existing parking space is intended to serve the basement flat. Planners also noted that due to the site’s accessible and sustainable location, future residents are unlikely to be reliant on private cars.