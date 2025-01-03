Unlettable homes targeted by antisocial behaviour to be flattened in Yorkshire

Two houses and a shop that have been “targeted by various persons involved in antisocial behaviour” are to be demolished.

The properties at Strensall Green in Buttershaw have been described as “unlettable” by their owner – social housing provider Incommunities.

A notice that the company intends to demolish the two semi detached homes and a small retail unit attached to them has been submitted to Bradford Council.

Another retail unit attached to the homes – on the Crossdale Avenue side of the buildings – will remain in place.

Strensall Green Site

The properties are opposite a play area, but the application says the houses have been blighted by vandalism in recent years.

It adds: “The properties are unlettable due to regular targeting by various persons involved in antisocial behaviour in the vicinity and have fallen into a state of disrepair and are now beyond economic repair.

“The demolition is to the benefit of the community generally.”

It says any holes remaining when the building s are demolished will be “infilled with crushed non-deleterious demolition arisings.”

The site will then be grassed over.

If approved, demolition work is expected to begin in May.