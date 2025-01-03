Unlettable homes targeted by antisocial behaviour to be flattened in Yorkshire
The properties at Strensall Green in Buttershaw have been described as “unlettable” by their owner – social housing provider Incommunities.
A notice that the company intends to demolish the two semi detached homes and a small retail unit attached to them has been submitted to Bradford Council.
Another retail unit attached to the homes – on the Crossdale Avenue side of the buildings – will remain in place.
The properties are opposite a play area, but the application says the houses have been blighted by vandalism in recent years.
It adds: “The properties are unlettable due to regular targeting by various persons involved in antisocial behaviour in the vicinity and have fallen into a state of disrepair and are now beyond economic repair.
“The demolition is to the benefit of the community generally.”
It says any holes remaining when the building s are demolished will be “infilled with crushed non-deleterious demolition arisings.”
The site will then be grassed over.
If approved, demolition work is expected to begin in May.
A decision on the application is due imminently.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.