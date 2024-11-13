Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More broadly, the Humber ports of Immingham, Grimsby, Hull and Goole are the UK’s busiest, handling a fifth of UK exports. But there’s a growing appetite to do more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exporting is well-known for its ability to boost a company’s economic growth, and for that reason more businesses in the region should consider the new investment and trade opportunities that exporting can bring. Beyond improving revenue and profitability, it’s a great way for businesses to reach more markets, bringing a range of benefits.

It can offer better protection against changes in the domestic market. By spreading a customer base across multiple countries, businesses can shield themselves from the impact economic downturn in their own country can have on them. Similarly, it gives firms better protection against seasonality.

Martyn Kendrick shares his expert insight

For instance, cold weather clothing companies can use exporting so they can be trading in countries where it’s winter whilst enjoying the summer weather back home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exporting may also help stimulate demand for a product. Different countries have different consumer tastes, and it could be that a product that only enjoys moderate sales in the UK is a much greater success elsewhere.

The first step for firms should always be carrying out considered research. Researching different export markets can be key to understanding how factors like a countries’ ease of trade, political environment and demographics can impact their ability to sell a product.

Businesses also need to carefully assess whether they’re actually ready to export. This includes making sure they have the financial reserves to develop their exporting, considering whether they’ve had overseas enquiries for products and if they have the capacity and staff to meet a potential increase in demand. It’s important for businesses to be aware about potential gaps in their capacities, so they can look to address them as part of their efforts to becoming exporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lloyds’ International Trade Portal is a useful tool for empowering businesses to confidently explore and engage with overseas markets.

For those businesses that are ready to begin their exporting journey, they’ll need to consider their method and strategy.

Some may look to export directly from their UK base, whilst others may choose to set up a base abroad or use overseas agents and distributors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exporting does carry some risks. It can create a fresh set of challenges for businesses, such as being impacted by currency fluctuations or political instability. One major risk is that customers may fail to pay for products promptly, or even at all.

But there are ways to manage and mitigate these risks. Firms can insure against non-payment with either a specialist provider or a bank, who will then take over that risk for them. At the same time, some may also choose to negotiate payments upfront to give themselves another layer of protection.

There are also financial products that can be utilised to help mitigate risks. Trade finance packages can make it easier for businesses to export with confidence. For instance, a common solution is for banks to issue payments to the exporter once they’ve proved they’ve shipped their goods, ensuring that a business gets its money if it holds up its end of the bargain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given Yorkshire’s strong connections to international markets, there is a real opportunity for our businesses to take full advantage. Yes, exporting may come with risks, but the growth opportunities it can offer may be worth it.