Up to 250 jobs could be lost at West Yorkshire manufacturing plant

Weir Minerals has started a consultation with employees on a proposal regarding the closure of its manufacturing site in Todmorden.

Up to 250 jobs are at risk at a manufacturing plant in West Yorkshire which could close down under plans announced this week.

The plant’s history dates back to the 19th century but bosses at Weir said there was “limited current demand and modest projected growth in the UK and European domestic markets traditionally served by the facility.”

A spokesperson said: “If implemented, the proposal would result in the closure of the Todmorden plant by the end of 2025 with production being relocated to other facilities in the EMEA region, including to the Division’s South African foundries in Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg.

“This has been an extremely difficult proposal to make and should not detract from the hard work of colleagues at the Todmorden site over many years. Should the proposal proceed, Weir is committed to minimising redundancies and providing robust support to affected colleagues during the transition.

“Under the proposal, if the Todmorden plant were to be closed, Weir is committed to clearing the site and working with the local authority on the future of the land.”

The group said it has plans to invest in a new engineering, technology, and sales & service centre nearby.

The new centre could potentially employ up to 100 of the 350 who currently work at the Todmorden site.

Tyler Hanley, Todmorden town councillor, said: “I am absolutely devastated for all the employees that are affected, and for their families.

“Most of us in Todmorden will know someone who works at Weir and so its loss will be felt hard.

“Factories across the country have been saved from closer before.