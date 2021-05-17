Up to 30 jobs set to be created in Bronte village of Haworth after £1m investment in bar and food outlet

The Treehouse Bar and Kitchen

A new bar and food outlet is opening in Haworth on Friday May 21 after a £1m investment by the two locally based businessmen who own it.

The Treehouse Bar and Kitchen aims to bring a city centre customer experience to the historic village near Keighley, where Charlotte, Emily and Anne Bronte wrote most of their popular novels in the nineteenth century.

Between 20 and 30 full or part-time jobs are being created at the venue, on the former site of Chaplin’s Bistro, in Oak Street, for which recruitment is currently under way.

A spokesman said: "The Treehouse represents the initial venture into the hospitality sector by its owners, brothers Frank and Rob Stott, based in Burley-in-Wharfedale and Bingley respectively. The entrepreneurs’ existing companies include Stott Decorating Contractors and Stott Building Contractors."

The Treehouse operation will be managed by hospitality industry professional Benjamin Comstive.

Mr Comstive said Haworth was an up-and-coming area, with plenty of residential development taking place, and he hoped the Treehouse would appeal to the district’s growing population, of all ages. He added that he also wanted it to become a destination venue, which people would travel from outside the area to experience.