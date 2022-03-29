Subject to planning approval from Doncaster Council, the development will feature a mixture of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes across 12 of Avant Homes’ signature housetypes.

Up to 10 per cent of the new development will be designated to affordable housing.

A spokesman said: "If plans are given the green light, initial groundworks are expected to commence in late 2022 to deliver the first phase of 261 homes."

"The development is expected to create hundreds of jobs and is located just off the A630, near Mere Lane in Doncaster, just four miles north of the town centre."

Avant Homes Yorkshire managing director, Alastair Hart, said: “This site is a significant acquisition for us and forms part of our long term strategy to expand our presence in prime locations across the region.

“The development will provide a large number of desirable new-build homes and continue to support the high-demand for much-needed properties in Doncaster. We now await the planning decision and if granted hope to be able to bring the development forward later this year.”

The 78-acre site in Edenthorpe is the fourth successful acquisition for Avant Homes in Doncaster since the beginning of 2020. The housebuilder’s other Doncaster developments are located in Auckley, Hatfield and Wheatley Hills, which combined are set to deliver 255 new-build homes for the area.

Based in Wakefield, Avant Homes Yorkshire is part of the Avant Homes Group, one of the largest private developers of residential property in the UK. The group has 57 developments currently under construction across its five operating regions.