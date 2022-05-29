Upmarket Leeds restaurant Crafthouse unveils new look after six-figure refurbishment

The new decor of the rooftop location, which first opened in Trinity Leeds nine years ago, aims to mix town and country, bringing the outside into the restaurant to create a green oasis.

Zoe Yeoh, the general manager at Crafthouse, said: “Located in the heart of the city and with a view of the rooftops across the town, we have been inspired to develop our décor to bring the outside in.

“Mixing town and country and creating a green oasis for our diners to enjoy.

“The light, fresh and full of life scheme aims to relax our diners and envelop them in a world away from the day to day.”

To mark the refurbishment, the menus – which change regularly to reflect the seasons – by head chef Simon Jewitt, have been updated.

The new A la carte menu includes: Nori cured Loch Duart salmon; barbecued maitake mushroom, broad bean and sorrel salad; heritage tomato and buffalo burrata salad; Hereford fillet of beef; pea and lemon verbena risotto; and pan fried cod with roasted cauliflower gnocchi.

Crafthouse and its sister venue, Angelica, opened at the new £350m Trinity Leeds shopping centre in 2013, occupying the fifth and sixth floors of the development.

Both owned by restaurant group D&D London, they were the group’s first UK restaurants outside London.