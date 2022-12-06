Upper Crust owner SSP has swung back into profit after it received a boost from the travel sector’s recovery.

The company, which runs food outlets at transport sites such as airports and railway stations, posted an operating profit of £91.5m for the year to September 30, compared with a £309.2m loss a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the firm saw revenues jump by 162 per cent to £2.18bn over the year, aided by a particularly strong second half, following the easing of pandemic restrictions.

SSP said the new financial year has started strongly and it is targeting sales of up to £3bn for the 2023 financial year.

It said strong momentum in passenger numbers from this summer has continued over the autumn, to keep recent sales ahead of pre-pandemic levels.

The group highlighted a particularly strong performance in North America, where it has benefited from the sharp recovery in domestic air travel and new business.

However, UK trade has seen a much slower recovery, with sales over the past eight weeks at only 84 per cent of pre-pandemic levels amid slower demand at rail sites, amid continued industrial action by railway workers.

SSP said it will pump around £250m into capital expenditure next year as it seeks to accelerate new openings globally.

