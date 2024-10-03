Upper Crust owner SSP set for earnings leap after strong summer trading

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group, which specialises in running food outlets at travel locations, said UK and Ireland like-for-like sales surged 9 per cent over the three months to the end of September thanks to buoyant demand for air travel and a reduction in rail disruption as strikes have eased off.

It said group-wide like-for-like sales lifted 6 per cent over the quarter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The strong fourth-quarter trading is set to see the group deliver earnings of around £210m to £220m – a 30 per cent rise year on year on a constant currency basis – and 17 per cent increase in revenues to about £3.5bn.

Upper Crust owner SSP has said it is on track for annual earnings to jump by nearly a third after strong summer trading and a marked pick-up across its UK business. (Photo by Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire)

SSP Group chief executive Patrick Coveney said: “There has been good trading momentum across our business throughout the fourth quarter.”

He added that the group has seen a “material improvement in the performance of our UK business”.

“Overall, this year, we expect the group to deliver a significant increase in year-on-year profitability and margins,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the group has faced “challenges” across its business in Continental Europe, with earnings set to be lower in the region.

It reported like-for-like sales growth of 3 per cent in Europe, dragged lower by a weak performance in France, where it saw lower-than-expected demand during the Paris Olympics, while German trading was hit by weak demand in motorway service stations over summer.