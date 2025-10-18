Upper floor of landmark city centre building to become flats

The upper floors of a landmark city centre building can be converted into flats, over 20 years after a residential conversion was first mooted.

54-60 Sunbridge Road, a distinctive flatiron style building at the junction of Kirkgate and Godwin Street, has ground floor retail space – and is soon to be the new home of the Sunbridge Road Post Office.

But its upper floors have been empty for years.

In 2004 plans to turn these floors into flats were approved by Bradford Council, but the work was never implemented.

Sunbridge Road Flats

This Summer an application was submitted by a Mr Shahid to convert the first to fourth floor into 16 flats.

The application sought permitted development for the work. Under permitted development rules introduced by the previous Government, developers can convert empty office spaces in city centres to housing without the need for planning permission.

The local planning authority just has to confirm that the work will meet all the permitted development rules.

Bradford Council has now given this confirmation.

The application had said the work would “deliver high-quality, sustainable urban housing, retain and respect the commercial and historic character of the building and enhance the vitality of Bradford city centre.”

It added: “We believe this proposal is a responsible and sustainable response to modern housing needs and represents a positive step in Bradford’s urban regeneration.”

Planning officers said: “Although the application site is not served by its own designated private car park or off-street parking provision it is located within an accessible and sustainable location within the city centre close to local amenities and facilities including public transport facilities which include bus stops and train stations.

“The building is located within the City Centre Conservation Area but no external alterations are proposed with the proposal to convert the upper levels of the building only into 16 residential apartments. The ground floor is to be left as a retail space/unit.”