All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest

US infrastructure firm to buy bus and train giant Arriva

London red bus operator Arriva is to be snapped up by US infrastructure investor I Squared.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright
Published 20th Oct 2023, 08:10 BST

German owner Deutsche Bahn secured the sale, understood to be worth around 1.6 billion euros (£1.4bn), after lengthy efforts to offload the firm to reduce its debt.

Sunderland-based Arriva is one of the UK’s largest train and bus operators, which includes the largest fleet of London’s famous red double-decker buses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The company, which also runs the London Overground rail network and the Chiltern and CrossCountry rail franchises, employs around 34,000 people across 10 European countries.

Most Popular
London red bus operator Arriva is to be snapped up by US infrastructure investor I Squared. (Photo by PA)London red bus operator Arriva is to be snapped up by US infrastructure investor I Squared. (Photo by PA)
London red bus operator Arriva is to be snapped up by US infrastructure investor I Squared. (Photo by PA)

The takeover deal is expected to complete next year, subject to “customary closing conditions and approvals”.

I Squared, which last year attempted to buy London-listed rival transport firm FirstGroup, committed to significant investment in Arriva following the deal.

Arriva Group chief executive Mike Cooper said: “This is a great opportunity for Arriva and the start of an important new chapter for our business.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I know that the team at I Squared share our belief in providing sustainable transport services that cater for the needs of tomorrow, as well as the pressures of today.

“I Squared’s investment in our business will help to unlock new opportunities and create value for everyone who is important to Arriva – our people, the planet, and above all the passengers we are privileged to transport every day.”

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has reacted angrily to the announcement of the sale to I Squared.

General secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our members have not had a pay rise in over three years despite huge profits and dividends generated for shareholders.”

Related topics:LondonSunderland
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us