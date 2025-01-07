Vacant Bradford care home to go under hammer in January with £750,000 guide price

A vacant Bradford Council owned care home will go under the hammer later this month with a £750,000 guide price.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Valley View, a former children’s care home off Lister Lane, was closed by the Council in 2022 as part of a shake up of its care home systems.

At the time the authority said the building “does not provide a physical environment that is consistent with the care of children.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More recently it has been included on a list of Council owned properties that would be sold in a bid to close the authority’s budget gap.

Valley View Care Home

The 2.6 acre Valley View site has been listed in an online property auction by Pugh that will be held on January 28.

The listing says: “The property is sold with vacant possession and may represent a redevelopment opportunity, subject to any necessary consents. The site comprises various accommodation and ancillary buildings with associated gardens.