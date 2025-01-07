Vacant Bradford care home to go under hammer in January with £750,000 guide price
Valley View, a former children’s care home off Lister Lane, was closed by the Council in 2022 as part of a shake up of its care home systems.
At the time the authority said the building “does not provide a physical environment that is consistent with the care of children.”
More recently it has been included on a list of Council owned properties that would be sold in a bid to close the authority’s budget gap.
The 2.6 acre Valley View site has been listed in an online property auction by Pugh that will be held on January 28.
The listing says: “The property is sold with vacant possession and may represent a redevelopment opportunity, subject to any necessary consents. The site comprises various accommodation and ancillary buildings with associated gardens.
“The pleasant local area is of mixed-use with residential housing and St James Community Hall being immediately adjacent to the plot. The area to the north of the site is residential housing, with Peel Park located to the south.”
