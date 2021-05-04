Vacuum company hoovers up more space

Elizabeth Ridler and Jon Wright

SharkNinja is taking 17,000 sq ft of quality office space at 2180 Century Way in a deal brokered by the Leeds office of global property consultancy Knight Frank.

This comes less than 18 months after the firm took a similar amount of space at the nearby 3150 Century Way, moving its headquarters from Wakefield to Leeds.

Knight Frank advised both SharkNinja and the head tenant at 2180, Kier, in what is one of the major out-of-town office deals in Yorkshire this year.

SharkNinja's VP people & culture, Jon Wright, said: “We have experienced significant growth during the past year, with the success of new product launches in the UK.

"We are continuing to invest in our staff, focussing on driving innovation and international expansion. As a result, we will be increasing our workforce in Leeds, hence the need for more quality office space.

“We are taking two floors at 2180 Century Way and our new offices will be refurbished to the same high standards as at 3150. We are hoping to be moving in during July or August. Thorpe Park has proved to be an excellent location for us, so close to Yorkshire’s superb network."

Elizabeth Ridler, a partner at Knight Frank in Leeds, said: “This is a very important deal, underlining the continued popularity and pulling power of Thorpe Park.

"A huge buzz surrounds this hugely successful business park, which goes from strength to strength and is without doubt the go to location for out of town occupiers due to the strategic location, calibre of existing occupiers and the plethora of on site amenity anchored by the Springs Retail development. We are delighted that the relocation of SharkNinja from Wakefield to Thorpe Park has been such a success.

She added: “It is a real testament to Thorpe Park that a successful company like SharkNinja should base its northern UK headquarters here. As an office, we were delighted to be involved in both sides of this important deal, advising Kier, who, as head tenant, are sub-letting the 17,000 sq ft to SharkNinja."