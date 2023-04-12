Pork pie factory formerly based in North Yorkshire Vale of Mowbray had already permanently closed with more than 200 job losses last year before it had made an appearance on Gregg Wallace BBC show Inside the Factory.

The factory which was located in Leeming Bar, Hambleton, was the star of one of the episode’s of the BBC Two show Inside the Factory which is presented by Masterchef’s Gregg Wallace, which aired on the evening of Tuesday, April 11.

Viewers went behind the scenes with the Masterchef presenter where the famous pastries were produced since it was established as a pork pie factory in 1928.

While the pie factory was established in the 20th century, it was formerly a brewery in 1795 and it was in late September 2022 when the factory closed its doors, just months after a major £4 million scotch egg expansion.

Vale of Mowbray, Leeming Bar. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

Significant financial challenges in recent years due to increasing energy costs amongst other reasons were cited as factors resulting in its closure.

The factory had employed 219 staff and a total of 171 workers were made redundant initially as a result of the closure.

The assets included two freehold manufacturing sites in Leeming Bar, plant and machinery, as well as intellectual property.

Vale of Mowbray was a historic business that traced all the way back to the 18th century.

A spokesperson for the administration said at the time of its closure: “The business has experienced significant financial challenges in recent years due to rising raw material input prices, increasing energy costs and sector-wide recruitment challenges.