Established in 1795 Vale of Mowbray is looking to expand its team with production roles available across the business.

Local recruitment agency Baxter Personnel is teaming up with Vale of Mowbray to offer the roles.

Mark Gatenby, managing director at Vale of Mowbray said: “There has never been a better time to join our team at Vale of Mowbray, we have experienced significant growth over the past year and we’re set to continue our expansion with some exciting new product offerings which will be hitting the market this year.”

Vale of Mowbray is recruiting 35 new roles in Leeming Bar.

A family-run company, Vale is offering enhanced wages for its production staff with salaries ranging from £10 to £15 per hour.