Valeo Foods UK: Council to support sweet factory job cut workers

Workers at risk of losing their jobs at the Valeo Foods UK confectionery factory in Pontefract will be offered support, Wakefield Council has said.

The company announced this week that production at the factory would be moved to alternative sites and operations would be wound down over the next 12 months.

More than 130 jobs are at risk at the Ferrybridge Road site which produces popular sweet brands such as Barratt and Poppets.

The decision followed a review designed to “improve operational efficiency and support the continued growth of its portfolio of market-leading brands,” the company said.

Wakefield Council leader Denise Jeffery said: “We are disappointed by the news that Valeo Foods UK is proposing to close their Pontefract site.

“We know that workers at the site will be understandably worried by this announcement, and it will impact many families in the area.

“We have been in contact with the company for several weeks and will be offering our support to those employees affected to seek new employment opportunities.”

The company said 196 people were employed at the Pontefract site and the number of roles at risk of redundancy was 134.

Ronald Kers, group chief executive of Valeo Foods Group, previously said: “This proposed closure is a difficult but necessary step as we continue to reshape our manufacturing footprint to ensure long-term competitiveness and growth.

“We are committed to managing this transition responsibly, and in line with our values, providing support to our colleagues throughout this process.