Vanquis Banking Group says financial position is clearer and more stable as it updates investors

Vanquis, which has its headquarters in Bradford, said new customer volumes for the first half of 2024 were ahead of plan and underlying credit quality remained stable.

Ian McLaughlin, the chief executive officer, said Vanquis had been carrying out a comprehensive review of its balance sheet and this has led to the revaluation of some historic balances.

He added: "While finding these one-off items is disappointing, it does mean that our financial position is now clearer and more stable.

Vanquis Banking Group has provided a market update ahead of its interim results on August 1 2024. (Photo by Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire)

"Our trading performance towards the end of the first half of 2024 was encouraging, with year-to-date growth in customer numbers, at better margins, and a return to growth in receivables in June.”

The group offers credit cards and loans as Vanquis, Vehicle Finance as Moneybarn and through the fintech brand Snoop, it provides people with a free credit score and insights to help them manage their finances.

In the update, Vanquis said technology transformation and operational efficiency projects are progressing as planned.

Vanquis remains on track to deliver around £60m of committed cost savings by the end of 2024. Complaint costs remain within previously guided levels and industry-wide initiatives to act against “spurious complaints” continue, Vanquis added.

The statement added: “At its full year results on March 27 2024, Vanquis Management committed to address its growing Vehicle Finance Stage 3 receivables.

"This review resulted in a c.£29m downward revaluation of Stage 3 balances and charged off assets in the Vehicle Finance portfolio4. Of the c.£29m, c.£16m represents a restatement of the group's prior years' results. The balance has been recognised in the six months period to 30 June 2024.

“Management has now undertaken a full review of the balance sheet. This identified a further c.£11m of one-off items related to the write-down of development costs for a now redundant mobile app, property dilapidations and other sundry balances.”

Commenting on outlook, the statement added: “Following today's announcement, Vanquis does not expect to meet its FY24 (full year 2024) guidance of low single digit ROTE (Return on Tangible Equity).

"While the group will remain well above its regulatory capital requirement, it expects to end the year below the target Tier 1 ratio range of 19.5 per cent to 20.5 per cent set by the board on March 27, notwithstanding any capital optimisation initiatives such as AT1 issuance.

“The group's financial position is now clearer and more stable, with focus now on deploying capital for profitable receivables growth. A further update will be provided at the group's interim results on August 1 2024.”

In the update, Vanquis said that the first quarter decline in receivables moderated in April and May and a marginal increase in receivables was recorded in June.