Vanquis Banking Group: Turnaround remains firmly on track, says CEO

Ian McLaughlin, the chief executive, said the turnaround of Bradford-based Vanquis remains firmly on track and is gaining momentum. He said Vanquis has grown gross customer interest-earning balances over the last three quarters.

Vanquis was profitable in both quarters of the first half delivering a statutory profit before tax from continuing operations of £6.2m.

Commenting on the results, Mr McLaughlin added: “Credit quality remains robust, with customers continuing to demonstrate financial resilience. Risk-adjusted income improved, supported by a lower cost of risk.

Vanquis Banking Group has published its interim results for the six months to June 30 2025. ( Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

“Operating costs remained well controlled, with all necessary actions taken to deliver the additional £15m in transformation savings committed by year-end 2025.

"Our technology transformation programme, Gateway, is progressing as planned-enhancing efficiency, scalability, and unlocking long-term cost benefits.

“Complaint costs were meaningfully lower year-on-year, partly reflecting the revised Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) fee structure implemented on 1 April 2025.

"Since then, negligible Vanquis-related Claims Management Company (CMC) complaints have been referred to the FOS.

“The recent Supreme Court judgment provides much-needed clarity, and we acknowledge the FCA's (Financial Conduct Authority's) decision to consult on a motor finance compensation scheme. Vanquis did not participate in discretionary commission arrangements.”

He continued: “Vanquis plays an important role in UK banking, and I am pleased with the momentum we are building.

"We remain focused on supporting our customers while delivering sustainable and profitable growth for all stakeholders."

Improved credit quality drove a reduction in cost of risk to 6.6 per cent, resulting in a 7 per cent increase in risk adjusted income to £143.6m, Vanquis said.

Further transformation cost savings, lower complaint costs and the non-repeat of notable items improved the statutory cost: income ratio to 62.5 per cent and the group remains on track to achieve a high 50s percent cost: income ratio for FY25 (full year 2025), it added.