Vast majority of Yorkshire businesses confident about growth despite economic uncertainties, KPMG finds

Earlier this year, KPMG unveiled its first-ever Private Enterprise Barometer, an annual survey capturing the perspectives of 1,500 privately owned businesses – including 124 in Yorkshire – from across various industries.

It has now followed this up with a ‘mid-year check in’ which has found confidence in growth remains largely stable.

Earlier this year, 91 per cent of private businesses in Yorkshire expressed confidence in their growth prospects up until the end of 2025 with the mid-year figure dropping slightly to 89 per cent.

Phil Murden, Leeds Office Senior Partner at KPMG UK, says that despite economic pressures, Yorkshire’s private businesses are showing "impressive determination" to grow

Nationally, the mid-year check-in saw a rise in confidence, with 93 per cent of respondents confident in their growth prospects for the months ahead. Earlier this year, 92 per cent were confident of their firm’s growth prospects in the next 12 months.

Technology continues to dominate as a leading investment priority for Yorkshire-based businesses, with 61 per cent identifying areas such as artificial intelligence, cyber security and broader digital transformation as key focuses.

Diversification is also high on the agenda for private businesses across Yorkshire. A growing number of firms (69 per cent) are looking to introduce new service lines and expand their client offering, meanwhile, almost two-thirds (63 per cent) are targeting entry into new markets. Both of these figures show increases from 63 per cent and 60 per cent, respectively, at the start of 2025.

When it comes to external challenges, inflation remains the most pressing concern, cited by 46 per cent of respondents. This is followed by rising employment costs, which 35 per cent of business leaders flagged as a key risk.

Phil Murden, Leeds Office Senior Partner at KPMG UK, said: “Despite economic pressures, Yorkshire’s private businesses are showing impressive determination to grow, with confidence holding strong at the mid-year point.

“Diversification remains key, with more firms expanding services and targeting new markets – proof that leaders across the region are evolving to meet demand.

“Technology investment, particularly in AI and cyber security, is gaining momentum, with Yorkshire firms harnessing these tools in ways that build on the region’s strengths – from advanced manufacturing in West Yorkshire to financial services in Leeds and emerging tech hubs in Sheffield.

"This blend of industrial heritage and digital innovation is helping to future-proof the region’s economy.

“With inflation and rising employment costs still a concern, further support in these areas would help maintain the positive momentum across Yorkshire’s private enterprise landscape.”

Euan West, Head of KPMG Private Enterprise in the UK and EMA, said: “It is pleasing to see that our mid pulse survey of private businesses has shown a cautious optimism when it comes to potential growth.