Vehicle leasing firm in Leeds makes trip to Westminster to make case for electric vehicle tax breaks

Co-sponsoring the event hosted by industry board BVRLA, the Leeds-based company was part of a drive-by event outside the Houses of Parliament.

MPs were able to explore the cars while Zenith talked of the importance of company car and salary sacrifice schemes.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Hughes, CEO of Zenith corporate division, said: “We need a long-term view and assurance that the Benefit-in-Kind tax rates remain low to 2030 to continue to encourage drivers to make an EV their next vehicle choice.

Zenith visited Westminster.

“The lack of foresight beyond 2025 causes uncertainty of driver’s costs, and the Government can’t be complacent and let the uptake of electric vehicles stall by not committing to ‘appropriate’ BiK rates.

“It’s more important than ever to continue the charge, and we’re pleased to have been able to speak to MPs with the hope of adding this important EV taxation to the Chancellor’s autumn agenda.”

Currently, the BVRLA is highlighting that nearly 60 per cent of electric vehicles on the UK roads are company-registered, while 80 per cent of salary sacrifice orders are for battery electric vehicles which is due to their low BiK tax rates.