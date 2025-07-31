Ventrolla brings Umberslade Hall windows back to life

Ventrolla, a market leader in heritage restoration and renovation of timber sash and casement windows, has recently completed a refurbishment of 19 sliding sash windows at Umberslade Hall, a 17th century mansion in the Warwickshire village of Tanworth in Arden.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Umberslade Hall is a Grade II listed mansion, once known as the ‘manor of Umberslade’ The old manor house was replaced between 1695 and 1700, with the new mansion built in its place. It stands as a testament to centuries of English architectural prowess.

A total of 19 wooden sash windows and three wooden doors were renovated at the property, which has now been converted into office space and a number of residential apartments. The conditions of the sashes varied, with several sills being completely rotten. Thanks to Ventrolla’s time-honoured restoration techniques, the sashes were meticulously brought back to life. The installation of the Ventrolla Perimeter Sealing System (VPSS) also improved the Window Energy Rating (WER) by up to 30%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Hateley, Project Manager for Touchstone Consultants, said: “Initially we thought we would have to replace all the sashes, but Ventrolla worked on a single test window to show the quality of the finish achievable through renovation and we were very impressed

Umberslade Hall

“Replacement windows would have been costly as well as time consuming to install and as the office was still operational the project needed to be completed quickly and effectively. We are extremely pleased with the service Ventrolla provided.”