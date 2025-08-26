Ventrolla MD joins prestigious British Woodworking Federation Council

Ventrolla, a market leader in heritage restoration and renovation of timber sash and casement windows, has announced that Managing Director, Mark Flanagan, has joined the prestigious British Woodworking Federation (BWF) Council.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BWF Federation is the trade association for the woodworking and joinery manufacturing industry in the UK. With over 500 members comprising manufacturers, distributors and installers of timber doors, windows, conservatories, staircases and more, the expertise covers the entire industry. The BWF is also a community, bringing together individuals and companies to share issues, experiences and to find solutions together.

Mark, who first joined Ventrolla in 2022, brings valuable experience to the table, especially in the specialism of heritage and historic properties. Under his leadership Ventrolla is undergoing a three-year business transformation programme, with aggressive ambitions to grow revenues across both residential and commercial sectors. New initiatives have also launched, such as the Ventrolla Consult, which is a dedicated planning advisory service for both homeowners and professionals, and CPD courses continue to thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Flanagan, Managing Director of Ventrolla, said: “BWF play a vital role in the industry, and I am delighted to be a part of the council. The work they do in improving sustainability standards and ensuring best practice is applied throughout the industry is admirable. It is also important that we support the current and next generation of skilled craftsmen, so to be able to support them via the council activity is fantastic.”

Mark Flanagan

Helen Hewitt, Chief Executive of the BWF, added: “We were delighted to welcome Mark to the council. Ventrolla is considered an industry leader when it comes to retrofitting and the refurbishment of timber windows in heritage and historic properties. We’re excited to see how his position in the council will help us continue to raise standards and ensure that best practice continues to be applied to all aspects of the industry.”