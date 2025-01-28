Ventrolla, a market leader in heritage restoration and renovation of timber sash windows, has revealed the launch of its refreshed brand identity and new strategic direction, with focus on precision heritage and elevated craftsmanship.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having established itself as the UK’s leading timber window and door renovation specialists, with a special focus on period and heritage properties, Ventrolla has led the way for over 40 years. As part of the renewed branding, there is a dynamic new logo, visual identity, and brand proposition to capture the businesses commitment to providing a premier and bespoke service to residential and commercial customers.

Alongside the above Ventrolla is launching ‘Ventrolla Consult’, a new planning service designed to support customers in navigating the complexities and restrictions of the planning process. The team are also introducing a brand-new vacuum glazing product, which provides greater flexibility and compliance for heritage properties to meet necessary building constraints whilst delivering superior thermal and acoustic efficiency, making it one of the top products in the market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the rebrand, Mark Flanagan, Managing Director of Ventrolla said; “This new branding is so much more than just what you see, it gets to the heart of who we are and our ambition to continue leading the industry in heritage renovation.”

Ventrolla unveils new brand strategy to drive growth

“We already work thousands of homeowners and with the UK’s most innovative conservation and retrofit architects, contractors and surveyors, who trust us to provide a frictionless, premium renovation service. This rebrand helps us better present and articulate that experience and trust to businesses and homeowners who may be looking for the services we offer.”

“We are extremely excited to take our team and customers on this journey of growth and further development. Our message is clear, we aren’t just a market leader on paper, we have the knowledge and experience to back it up, with over 1,000,000 windows renovated across the UK.”

Richard McMurrough, Director of brand consultancy Propaganda, which led the rebrand, commented; “It has been great to work with the Ventrolla team on this new brand identity and strategic direction. The new positioning reinforces their place as a market leader, and we’re looking forward to seeing the business grow.”