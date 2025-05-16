Venture capital system needs diverse voices, Athena VC Festival was told

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by Lifted Ventures, a company which aims to increase the flow of early stage capital to female founders and promote the business benefits of backing women, the Athena VC festival was one of the largest events of its kind outside London and the South East.

The event, which was held at Nexus in the University of Leeds, aimed to celebrate the strength, innovation and leadership of women in venture capital. It attracted around 160 business leaders and venture capitalists from around the UK

Speaking afterwards, Jordan Dargue and Helen Oldham, Co-Founders of Lifted Ventures said: "We’re incredibly proud that Athena VC 2025 became not just a conference, but a space where women in venture capital felt seen, heard, and empowered.

Some of the speakers at Athena VC; one of the largest events for women in Venture Capital outside London and the South East. It was held at Nexus at the University of Leeds. (Photo submitted on behalf of Lifted Ventures)

"The energy in the room made it clear that there’s a real appetite for change in the venture capital landscape, both in the regions and the capital. People travelled from across the whole of the UK to be in the room which was so important given that this was the first event of its kind outside London.

“Our hope is that everyone who joined us left with two key messages: first, that the VC (venture capital) ecosystem needs more diverse voices - and second, that there's space and support for you here. Whether you're an emerging investor, a founder, or someone just exploring this world, your perspective is valuable, and your presence matters."

The event was told that currently only 14 per cent of UK angel investors are women and more than half are based in London.

Women investors are more likely to support female entrepreneurs, but they face barriers such as a lack of visible role models and limited awareness of angel investing.

Research cited by Lifted Ventures also shows that women-led ventures generate 12 per cent higher revenues when venture-backed and achieve more than twice the revenue per pound invested compared with male led star-ups, which shows that supporting female founders makes economic sense.

Women comprise just 11 per cent of investing partners in venture capital firms. Lifted Ventures believes educating investors about diversity encourages them to support organisations that promote equity and inclusion.

Ms Dargue and Ms Oldham want more investors to understand the link between diversity and improved financial performance.

Professor Helen Philippou, the chief executive and co-founder of Leeds-based ClotProtect Therapeutics Limited was among a group of entrepreneurs who used the event to pitch to potential investors.

She told The Yorkshire Post she had always dreamed of creating an impact which benefited patients from her research.

She added: “In this case it means creating a start-up from the University of Leeds. Getting the right team together is key.

"The team I’ve got together has got vast experience in drug discovery already in all angles; from the business acumen to the strategic development and finance, all the way through to the clinical leaders in the field.”

The festival also highlighted the work of Leeds-based BindEthics, a company which is developing and commercialising sustainable adhesives for engineered wood products.

Over two funding rounds, which have been facilitated by Lifted Ventures, BindEthics has secured angel investments, creating gateway access to an Innovate UK grant, which amounts to a total investment of £413,000 in the company.

As a result, the company has moved into a new phase of product testing and commercialisation.

Victoria Garcia, the chief executive of Bindethics, said the latest funding, alongside guidance from Lifted Ventures had allowed the business to accelerate the adoption of eco-friendly materials across the construction sector.

The festival featured a speech via video from Tracy Brabin the Mayor of West Yorkshire and keynote speeches from Gurpreet Manku, the CEO of Level 20 and Deborah Hulme, the leadership consultant.