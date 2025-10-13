VERSA Leeds announced as leading partner for Leeds International Film Festival

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the partnership, VERSA Leeds Studios will host and support key festival events, including the Yorkshire Film Reception, the Yorkshire Short Film Competition 2025, and the LIFF Shorts Awards Night and After Party.

The studio is part of the wider VERSA Studios group, spanning Leeds, Manchester, and London.

Michael Ingall, co-founder of VERSA Studios and chairman & chief executive of Allied London, said: “VERSA Leeds Studios is now coming up to three years old, and we’re beginning to establish the complex as a truly international film and drama-making facility. As a group, we want to act as a catalyst in Leeds and across Yorkshire for film, drama, and the wider creative industries, to be at the heart of these sectors and help them grow, both in the city and the region.”

Leeds International Film Festival has announced VERSA Leeds Studios as an official leading partner.

Spanning over 140,000 sq ft in the city centre, VERSA Leeds Studios features four premium sound stages, production offices, a large backlot and workshops. The studio is also home to Future Artists Entertainment, one of the UK’s fastest-growing production companies. Together, they have contributed over £36m to the local creative economy and supported major feature films, including Maintenance Required, recently released on Amazon Prime.

This year will mark the 39th edition of the Leeds International Film Festival, the largest film festival in England outside of London,