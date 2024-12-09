Vertu drives career of Bradford motor retail degree apprentice

A young Bradford automotive retail professional is set to race ahead in his career after completing a degree level apprenticeship, paid for by his employer, Vertu Motors plc.

Along with five other apprentices from Vertu locations across the UK, Raeece Hussain, who works within Aftersales at Vertu Honda Bradford and Vertu Kia Bradford, has successfully graduated from Northumbria University with a BA Hons in Business Leadership and Management Practice and also received a CMI Level 5 Diploma in Management and Leadership, earning the prestigious title of CMI Chartered Manager.

Raeece, 21, began his journey with Vertu at the age of 18, after finishing college. “I always knew after college that I wanted to do an apprenticeship. The Vertu degree apprenticeship stood out to me because of my interest and passion in cars generally. This combined with getting a degree at the same time as gaining hands-on experience and earning a salary is what made me apply,” Raeece explained. “I felt like it was the best of both worlds as usually people either go into full-time work or full-time university.”

Balancing work and study was challenging, especially with full-time assignments and separate apprenticeship work. However, Raeece found the experience rewarding: “It kept me busy and focused, and now thinking back, juggling that amount of workload has contributed to some of my development over the course.”

Raeece Hussain with General manager Rob Speed

Raeece’s experience was enriched by working in various departments and dealerships, as well as attending Northumbria University.

“I have learnt so much, both theoretically and practically. I have gained so many new experiences and everything over the three years has been a real education for me.”

Highlights

Among the highlights of his apprenticeship, Raeece recalls the manager’s induction he attended a month into his employment. “Having the experience of staying in Newcastle and being inducted with managers from all over the country was an eye-opening experience. It was great to pick their brains and learn about the different career options open to me once I graduated.”

Looking ahead, Raeece is eager to continue his career with Vertu, aspiring to rise through the ranks into a senior management position.

Chris Taylor, Group Operations Director at Vertu stated “Raeece is an absolute credit. His desire to learn and agility in his approach to the different aspects of the business he has been introduced to, means he is a valued member of our Vertu team.”

Robert Forrester, Chief Executive of Vertu, expressed his pride at seeing Raeece graduate alongside his classmates: “Our degree apprentices have once again demonstrated exceptional dedication and hard work over the past three and a half years.