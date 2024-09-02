Vertu Motors reports demand for new cars and electric vehicles remains under pressure

The group, which has 192 showrooms and after-sales sites across the UK, said new car sales by volume fell 5.8 per cent in the five months to July 31.

Used car sales were more resilient, up 5 per cent by volume in the five months, helping overall group revenues lift 3.3 per cent on a like-for-like basis.

Vertu said that, while first-half profits are expected to be lower, its performance is set to improve year on year in the final six months thanks to the stronger used car market.

Car dealership Vertu Motors has said half-year profits will come in lower as demand for new cars and more expensive electric vehicles remains under pressure. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

This will leave full-year underlying earnings “broadly” in line with expectations.

The company added that it remains “highly focused on cost and efficiency” as higher staff wage bills push up cost pressures, with plans to roll out trials automating some admin and finance tasks in the coming months.

Vertu blamed the new car market woes on the stretching targets for car manufacturers to achieve specific zero emissions vehicle (ZEV) sales targets.

More than a fifth (22 per cent) of new cars sold by manufacturers in the UK next year must be zero emission, rising to 80 per cent in 2030, under rules brought in by the former Conservative government.

This is leading to a strong supply of electric vehicles as manufacturers aim to meet government targets, but this comes amid weaker demand from more cost-conscious buyers.

Car makers are resorting to discounting as supply is outstripping demand, the group added.

But Vertu said it is outperforming a weak market, with new car registrations plunging 12.1 per cent in the wider market over the five months to July 31.

Robert Forrester, Chief Executive of Vertu Motors said: ‘’I am pleased with the group’s performance against a fast-shifting market backdrop.

"Our high margin, resilient aftersales business continues to thrive aided by higher technician numbers and strong execution of the group’s vehicle health check process.

“The retail new car market remains weaker as the Government’s regulation to transition to battery electric vehicles causes market volatility and negative impacts.